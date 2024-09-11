7 Health Benefits of Black Tea

Health Benefits of Black Tea: Black tea is one of the most popular beverages consumed worldwide. It is usually mixed with other plants to create different flavors, such as Earl Grey or Chai. Black tea, one of the world's most consumed beverages, contains theaflavins, a unique group of polyphenols that other teas lack.

