7 Health Benefits of Lavender

Health Benefits of Lavender: Lavender, scientifically known as Lavendula angustifolia is a flowering plant that is famous for its beauty and fragrance. It is also a popular ingredient in essential oils, perfumes, and skincare products. Lavender has been shown to have numerous health advantages. Research has shown that taking lavender supplements can help to reduce stress and improve sleep quality.
Lavender is safe for most people when taken orally as a supplement. However, it is important to consult your healthcare provider if you are planning to take lavender in a specific way or for a specific health benefit.
There are a variety of compounds found in lavender that have different health benefits. For example, linalool, a monoterpene found in lavender essential oil, has been found to have anti-anxiety and stress-relieving qualities. Additionally, lavender also contains substances that have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in the body, such as rosmarinic acid and camphor.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of lavender.
1. Improves Sleep Quality: Lavender is a versatile plant with a wide range of benefits, including its sleep-inducing effects. Research suggests that inhaling the aroma of lavender can enhance sleep quality and facilitate faster sleep onset. Lavender is renowned for its calming effects on the body and mind, effectively reducing stress levels and improving overall sleep quality.
2. Reduces Anxiety: Lavender may be beneficial for people with anxiety issues. According to a 2019 comprehensive meta-analysis, lavender people with anxiety problems who took 160 milligrams of lavender oil capsules reported significantly lower levels of anxiety. Similar results have been obtained in other studies. An additional 2010 study found that the effects of lavender capsules were similar to those of prescription anti-anxiety medicines like lorazepam.
3. Relieves Menstrual Pain (Dysmenorrhea): According to some studies, women who diffused lavender oil for 30 minutes a day during the first three days of their menstruation had less pain after two months. Furthermore, applying lavender essential oil to the abdomen or taking lavender oil aromatherapy may be beneficial in reducing period pain or dysmenorrhea.
4. Helps With Skin Problems: Many essential oils including lavender may have skin benefits. Several skin-related issues like acne, eczema, blemishes, and inflammation could be prevented by applying lavender oil to affected areas.
5. Relieves Pain: The purple-colored lavender plant may have healing properties. According to research, women who had episiotomies (vaginal incisions made to deliver babies) reported that lavender essential oil reduced their redness and pain. One more study revealed that aromatherapy, or breathing lavender essence, reduced the pain associated with cesarean sections.
6. Prevents Hair Loss: Massaging hair regularly with a mix of lavender oil and other herb essential oils may help slow hair loss from alopecia areata (an autoimmune disease in which the body mistakenly attacks its hair follicles). Lavender oil is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help in treating hair loss. Research is ongoing to determine if lavender oil can also promote hair growth.
7. Promotes Digestive Health: Lavender oil is widely used as a digestive aid. It is believed to improve the motility of the intestinal tract, facilitating the smooth passage of food. This, in turn, is beneficial for digestion and nutrient absorption. Colitis, vomiting, and flatulence can all be helped by using lavender oil. Additionally, it has been shown to gently inhibit the growth of pathogens. This is an interesting benefit, as one study showed that it did not harm beneficial bacteria. Lavender oil can be consumed as a tea to reap the benefits for digestive health.
