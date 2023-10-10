7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Cucumber

Cucumber is a fruit that belongs to the same family as watermelons and pumpkins but is mistaken to be a vegetable. Cucumbers are native to India, have a slight melon-like taste, and sometimes are slightly bitter. There are 2 types of cucumbers- slicing cucumbers, which are eaten fresh like in salad. They are also known as seedless cucumbers or European cucumbers, and pickling cucumbers, the smaller varieties used to make pickles.

We all hear that we must eat cucumbers due to their rich water content but now let's have a more detailed knowledge of its benefits.