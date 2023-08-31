7 Health Benefits Of Drinking Fenugreek Seeds Water

1. Antidiabetic Effects- Fenugreek seeds have anti-diabetic properties that help manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes issues. In addition, research proves the usage of the seeds as an anti-diabetic medication. Furthermore, fenugreek has a low glycemic index which makes it a safe and healthy herb for diabetes.

The bioactive compound galactomannan present in fenugreek seeds shows anti-diabetic properties. Also, fenugreek seed extracts help in glucose metabolism through the formation of a glucose transport molecule, GLUT-2, in the body.

2. Anti-inflammatory Effects - Fenugreek seed mucilage reduces pain and swelling, and promotes wound healing because of its anti-inflammatory effects. The 4-hydroxy isoleucine contained in fenugreek seeds plays a significant role in the anti-inflammatory effects by making several inflammation-inducing enzymes inactive. The anti-inflammatory effects of fenugreek seeds result in a better immune system.

3. Antimicrobial Properties- Fenugreek seeds also show antifungal and antimicrobial properties. The antimicrobial property is due to phenolic compounds and scopoletin that interfere with the metabolic process of several bacterial strains found in the gut and cause their death. Similarly, antifungal effects are due to flavonoids in fenugreek extracts. Consumption of fenugreek seeds can thus promote wound healing and aid in gastrointestinal disorders.

4. Helps Prevent Obesity - Fenugreek seeds help in weight loss through their high dietary fiber content. Fenugreek seeds are rich in mucilaginous fiber which helps lower glucose absorption, create a feeling of fullness, and manage bowel movements. It also has the compound 4-hydroxy isoleucine which helps lower the amount of glucose present in the blood by increasing insulin secretion. These mechanisms essentially lead to a healthier metabolism, thus leading to weight loss.

5. Promotes Hair Growth- Fenugreek seeds are used as a natural remedy for hair loss or accelerating hair growth and make hair follicles healthier. They are also used in preventing and treating dandruff. For maximum benefits, you can eat fenugreek seeds or apply their extracts topically on the scalp.

6. Pain-Relieving Effects- Fenugreek seeds are used to relieve pain and cramps due to the abundance of minerals and nutrients present in them. According to research, the fenugreek seed extracts help to reduce pain during childbirth and menstruation. Fenugreek seed water, or fenugreek seed tea, is consumed to relieve cramps, nausea, and fatigue during menstruation. In addition, they also promote hemoglobin synthesis in the body and provide energy, which regulates women’s overall health during menstruation.