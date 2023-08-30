5 Amazing Benefits Of Natural Honey

5 benefits of honey
(Image: iStock)
Honey can be a part of a healthy diet easily. It is rich in nutrients and antioxidants. It has antibacterial properties that play an important role in diabetes management. Honey is a liquid that honeybees make from plant nectar and it is used as an ingredient in many foods and is available in different forms.
Honey is pure sugar with no fat and only trace amounts of protein and fiber. It contains small amounts of some nutrients. Honey is rich in health-promoting plant compounds known as polyphenols. One should not consume large amounts of honey for nutritional benefits but it surely is healthy as compared to sugar. Let's know the health benefits of honey in detail.
Rich in Antioxidants- Honey contains many important bioactive plant compounds and antioxidants, such as flavonoids and phenolic acids. Darker varieties of honey tend to offer more antioxidants. Antioxidants in honey help neutralize reactive oxygen species in your body, which can build up in cells and cause conditions like premature aging, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.
Fights Free Radical Damage- Antioxidants in honey forfeit an electron protecting your cells from harmful free radicals trying to attack the cells through oxidative stress. Free radical damage is associated with aging, inflammatory disorders, and diseases, including cancer.
Antibacterial in Nature- Honey is famous for its antibacterial properties and its ability to combat many types of bacteria, including salmonella and E. coli, and has also been used as a treatment for a variety of bacterial and fungal infections.
Calms Sore Throat and Cough- Honey can soothe a cough. A 2.5-ml dose of honey can be a more effective cough suppressant for children with upper respiratory infections than some common cough medicines, including Benadryl. Honey is successful at suppressing coughs because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory powers. Also because of its viscous consistency, it coats the throat providing a soothing effect.
Improves digestive Health- Honey being a prebiotic food, can nurture the good bacteria living in your gut. It also serves to be a remedy for indigestion and ulcers. Antibacterial properties make honey a tough match for the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, which is known to cause stomach ulcers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)