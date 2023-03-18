7 Foods That Will Help Boost Digestive Health

7 Foods for better digestion
(Image: iStock)
Digestive system plays an important role in the normal functioning of a body and keeping it healthy. The digestive system absorbs nutrients from food and helps get rid of the waste. It is important to eat the right foods to prevent the digestive issues.
People often suffer from digestive problems like bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation, etc and it is thus important to choose the right foods with right nutrients that can be used by the digestive system to produce energy and get rid of waste easily.
These small digestive issues can increase the risk of certain conditions, such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Crohn’s Disease, diverticulitis, and heartburn that are more severe.
The main nutrients are fiber and prebiotic that helps keep the digestive system healthy.
1. Yogurt is made by fermenting milk. The milk is fermented by lactic acid bacteria. Yogurt is rich in bacteria known as probiotics that prove to be the good bacteria for the digestive system which help improve digestion thus keeping your gut healthy. prebiotics naturally occur in our gut but increasing their intake through yogurt can ease digestion. Probiotics can help bloating, constipation and diarrhea.
2. Apples are a rich source of pectin, a soluble fiber that improves digestion. Pectin bypasses digestion in your small intestine and is broken down by the friendly bacteria in your colon. It helps increase stool volume and is a perfect solution for constipation and diarrhea. It also decreases the risk of intestinal infections and inflammation in the colon
3. Fennel is a plant with a pale bulb and long green stalks that adds flavour to food. It has high fiber content that prevents constipation and improves regularity in your digestive tract. Fennel also contains an antispasmodic agent that relaxes the smooth muscles in your digestive tract, reducing the negative symptoms like bloating, flatulence, and cramping.
4. Chia seeds are a rich source of fiber that helps form a gelatin-like substance in the stomach and it works like prebiotic that enhances the production of good bacteria in the gut contributing to healthy digestion. The high fiber content helps promote bowel regularity and healthy stools as well.
5. Kombucha is a fermented tea that is produced by adding specific strains of bacteria, sugar and yeast to black or green tea and allowing them to ferment for a week or more. During the fermentation process, a glut of probiotic bacteria is produced that helps improve digestive health. Research has proved that kombucha may contribute to the healing of stomach ulcers as well.
6. Papaya is a luscious tropical fruit that contains a digestive enzyme called papain. Papain helps break down protein fibers while the process of digestion. Papain also ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), such as constipation and bloating. It is an enzyme used in digestive supplements for its gastrointestinal capacities.
7. Whole grains are seeds of plants that have grass-like appearance. A food item is categorized as whole grain when it contains 100% of the kernel including the bran, germ and endosperm. There are several fiber-packed whole grains like oats, quinoa, farro and products made from whole wheat. The fiber in grains can help improve digestion by adding bulk to your stool and reduce constipation. Few grains also act prebiotics and help feed healthy bacteria in your gut.
