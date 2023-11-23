7 Health Benefits Of Dragon Fruit

Reduces Risk of Diabetes- Dragon fruit contains high amounts of fiber that helps maintain blood sugar levels and avoid spikes among people suffering from diabetes. Regular consumption of dragon fruit helps balance blood sugar levels and prevent further medical consequences among diabetic patients.

Reduces Risks of Cancer- Dragon fruit contains anti-cancer properties that help reduce the risks of colon cancer. It is a rich source of vitamin C that plays an important role in boosting the immune system. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that prevents you from contracting chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s Parkinson’s, and cancer.

Helps boost Immunity- Dragon fruit has high levels of vitamin C that boosts immunity and helps stay healthy. More amount of Vitamin C means that your body is capable of fighting deadly infections. And regular consumption of dragon fruit can help you have your daily dose of vitamin C.

Helps Improve Digestion- Dragon fruit is a rich source of oligosaccharides. This carbohydrate helps in the growth of good bacteria like flora which aids in smooth digestion. It is packed with high fiber which further helps with digestive health and helps reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Improves Heart Health- Dragon fruit with red-colored pulp contains betalains which reduce bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol). The tiny dark black seeds inside the dragon fruit are rich in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids which are considered good for the heart and help reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases.

Fights Ageing Skin- Stress, pollution, and other factors such as poor diet cause faster aging. Dragon fruit being a rich source of antioxidants helps treat sunburn, dry skin, and acne. The fruit's high content of vitamin C also helps in brighter skin. Drinking dragon fruit juice once a day helps achieve radiant skin.