7 Amazing Tips to Prevent Dengue During Monsoon in India

Following are some of the amazing tips to avoid Dengue during Monsoon in India.

1. Avoid Mosquito Bites: Dengue is caused by the bite of a mosquito. Therefore it is important to avoid mosquito bites, if you want to stay safe from this life threatening disease. One of the most effective ways to prevent mosquito bites is to use a mosquito repellent. Applying mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing can provide protection against mosquito bites. Natural options such as citronella, eucalyptus, and neem oils can be used as repellents, along with commercial repellent sprays, creams, and patches.

2. Eliminate Standing Water: Eliminating standing water around the home is another essential step in preventing mosquito breeding. Regularly checking and emptying water from plant pots, coolers, buckets, and other containers can help reduce mosquito populations.

3. Wear Protective Clothing: Wearing protective clothing during peak mosquito activity times (dawn and dusk) can further reduce the risk of bites. Light-colored, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes can provide additional protection against mosquito bites.

4. Maintain Hygiene and Cleanliness: Maintaining cleanliness around the home is crucial. Proper garbage disposal, unclogged drains, and trimming tall grass and bushes can help reduce mosquito breeding sites. Using mosquito traps or bug zappers can also be effective in reducing the mosquito population. However, it is important to follow safety guidelines when using insecticides and fogging to avoid health hazards. Installing screens and nets on windows and doors can also help keep mosquitoes out of the home.