7 Tips to Prevent Diseases During Monsoon in India.

By following below mentioned tips, you can help reduce your risk of contracting monsoon-related diseases and enjoy the season safely.

1. Maintain Personal Hygiene: Personal hygiene plays a pivotal role in preventing monsoon-related diseases. Some of the best practices to maintain a good hygiene include washing hands frequently with soap or use hand sanitizers, especially before eating anything, using toilet, and touching face or any other body part; taking regular showers to prevent bacterial and fungal infections; and keeping nails short and clean to avoid accumulation of dirt and germs.

2. Eat Safe and Clean Food: During the monsoon season, the risk of food contamination and waterborne diseases increases to a greater extent. To avoid the food related monsoon diseases, people must follow some important measures, including consuming freshly cooked food, drinking pure and boiled water, washing eatables before consuming, and using clean utensils and containers for food storage.

3. Stay Hydrated: Maintaining adequate hydration is essential during the monsoon season. While the temperature may be cooler, the humidity can lead to excessive sweating, which may result in dehydration. Drink clean and purified water at regular intervals to stay hydrated. You can also opt for herbal teas, lemon water, and fresh fruit juices to replenish essential nutrients.

4. Avoid Mosquitoes Bites: Mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are prevalent during the monsoon season. Protect yourself from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellents or creams, wearing full sleeved clothes, keeping windows and doors closed, and using mosquito nets.