7 Tips to Prevent Diseases During Monsoon in India.

advertisement
Tips to Avoid Monsoon Diseases: The monsoon season is a time of great relief from the scorching heat and rejuvenation for the environment in India. However, it also brings along a set of challenges, including an increased risk of monsoon-related diseases. The combination of excessive rainfall, humidity, and stagnant water creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes, bacteria, and viruses, leading to various illnesses.
The immune system gets weak during monsoons and therefore makes people susceptible to many diseases. People should therefore take a great care of their health during rainy season, and adopt measures to stay safe and protected. To stay healthy and enjoy the monsoon season to the fullest, it is crucial to take preventive measures. Following are some effective tips to protect yourself from monsoon-related diseases in India.
During the monsoon, it is important to be aware of the common diseases that can be caused by the increased risk of infection. Some of the most common monsoon diseases in India include the following.
Cold and Flu
Viral fever
Dengue fever
Malaria
Typhoid
By following below mentioned tips, you can help reduce your risk of contracting monsoon-related diseases and enjoy the season safely.
1. Maintain Personal Hygiene: Personal hygiene plays a pivotal role in preventing monsoon-related diseases. Some of the best practices to maintain a good hygiene include washing hands frequently with soap or use hand sanitizers, especially before eating anything, using toilet, and touching face or any other body part; taking regular showers to prevent bacterial and fungal infections; and keeping nails short and clean to avoid accumulation of dirt and germs.
2. Eat Safe and Clean Food: During the monsoon season, the risk of food contamination and waterborne diseases increases to a greater extent. To avoid the food related monsoon diseases, people must follow some important measures, including consuming freshly cooked food, drinking pure and boiled water, washing eatables before consuming, and using clean utensils and containers for food storage.
3. Stay Hydrated: Maintaining adequate hydration is essential during the monsoon season. While the temperature may be cooler, the humidity can lead to excessive sweating, which may result in dehydration. Drink clean and purified water at regular intervals to stay hydrated. You can also opt for herbal teas, lemon water, and fresh fruit juices to replenish essential nutrients.
4. Avoid Mosquitoes Bites: Mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are prevalent during the monsoon season. Protect yourself from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellents or creams, wearing full sleeved clothes, keeping windows and doors closed, and using mosquito nets.
5. Maintain Clean Surroundings: Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-causing organisms. Take the some important steps to keep your surroundings clean. Some of these are disposing off garbage properly; removing stagnant water from flower pots, coolers, and other containers; and regularly cleaning and unclogging drains to prevent water accumulation.
6. Boost Your Immunity: A strong immune system is vital for preventing infections. To strengthen the immune system during the monsoon season, people must eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; get enough sleep and rest to allow your body to recover and regenerate; engage in regular exercise or physical activity to boost immunity; and consider taking immunity-boosting supplements after consulting a healthcare professional.
7. Seek Immediate Medical Attention: If you experience any symptoms such as fever, body aches, diarrhea, or respiratory issues, seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent the escalation of diseases and aid in a speedy recovery.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined