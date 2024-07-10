7 Amazing Tips to Boost Immunity During Monsoon

Tips to Boost Immunity: The monsoon season is here and it's bringing with it a slew of infections. With its refreshing rains and cooling temperatures, monsoon brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, it also ushers in a host of health challenges.

The damp and humid weather conditions create a fertile breeding ground for various bacteria, viruses, and fungi, increasing our susceptibility to infections. Therefore, it becomes imperative to adopt proactive strategies to boost our immune system during this season.

Boosting immunity during the monsoon season requires a holistic approach that encompasses healthy diet, adequate sleep, proper hygiene, and more. In this article, let us read about some effective tips and recommendations to enhance the immunity and stay healthy throughout the monsoon.