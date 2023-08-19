6 Foods To Keep The Kidney Healthy

healthy kidney foods list
Kidneys are an important organ of the human body and their function is to remove waste products from the blood and produce urine. Kidneys control the levels of various substances in the blood. Kidneys help control blood pressure as well and early detection of kidney disease can save your life.
A few diseases or conditions that can be harmful to the kidneys include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, insulin resistance, high uric acid levels, etc. When the kidneys don't work properly, waste builds up in the blood which can be harmful. Thus, at times, doctors suggest a separate diet for people with kidney disease so that the symptoms are managed and the disease is controlled over time.
Since kidney disease is closely linked to heart disease, it is a good idea to prepare a diet combined with a heart-healthy diet, one with plenty of fresh, plant-based foods and low in saturated fats. Below are a few foods that can be healthy for the kidneys.
Blueberries are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, specifically anthocyanins. these antioxidants are known to protect the heart against heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases. Blueberries are also low in sodium, phosphorus, and potassium thus healthier for the kidneys.
Sea bass is a fish that provides high-quality protein and contains healthy fats called omega-3s that may help prevent a range of diseases and help people live healthier life if they are suffering from long-term conditions. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) recommends eating small portions of meat or fish since high protein levels are not healthy for the kidneys and they make them work harder.
Red grapes are also rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, which may reduce inflammation and protect us against heart disease, diabetes, and other health conditions. One-half cup or 75 grams of red grapes contains 1.5 mg of sodium, 144 mg of potassium, and 0.5 g of protein.
Egg whites also are a great source of a high-quality, kidney-friendly source of protein that is low in phosphorus and they are a better choice than whole eggs as a part of the renal diet as egg yolks can be high in phosphorus. Two large, raw egg whites contain 110 mg of sodium, 108 mg of potassium, 10 mg of phosphorus, and 7 g of protein.
Olive oil is a healthy source of vitamin E and unsaturated fat. It is a suitable option for people with kidney disease as it is phosphorus free.
Olive oil contains oleic acid, which is anti-inflammatory and makes olive oil a healthy choice for cooking. Also, it contains monounsaturated fats which are stable at high temperatures, making olive oil a healthy choice over other oils. According to Healthline, one tablespoon of olive oil contains 0.3 mg sodium, 0.1 mg potassium, and contains no phosphorus or protein.
Cabbage, a cruciferous vegetable, is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant compounds. According to sources, white, green, and red cabbage can help manage blood sugar, reduce the risk of kidney and liver damage and prevent oxidative stress and obesity.
