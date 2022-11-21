5 Yoga Poses For Scoliosis Patients

Try these yoga poses if you suffer from scoliosis
(Photo: iStock)
Scoliosis is a condition in which the spine begins to take curve sideways and it usually affects adolescents with conditions like cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. The cause of scoliosis in children is still unknown. Most cases of scoliosis are mild, but curves worsen as children grow.
It is very obvious that few physical movements would be restricted due to the condition but yoga can help them know the potential of their body and make them more confident as well. People need to understand that the condition of scoliosis will not let them practice a few yoga poses that easily. Doctors recommend yoga because it can help them manage the challenges and pain related to the condition.
Here are the 5 easy yoga poses for Scoliosis.
Mountain Pose is known to enhance body awareness, correct imbalance, and improve alignment, which reduces your risk of injury. Follow these steps:
Stand in such a way that your big toes touch each other.
Lift and fan out your toes and drop them back to create a solid wide base.
Root down your feet and calve down into the floor.
Ensure that your quadriceps are engaged, then draw them upward. Your kneecaps will rise.
Rotate both thighs inward.
Try to maintain the natural curves of your spine.
Draw the belly slightly in, tone your belly.
Widen your collarbones and make sure your shoulders are aligned with your pelvis.
Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back to release your shoulder blades down your back.
Hang your arms naturally with the elbows slightly bent.
Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths while you hold yourself in this position.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalances and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like the hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tailbone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least 1 minute.
Cat-Cow Pose is helpful in various health conditions and it can also be practiced by pregnant women. It is quite safe and helps to warm up the core muscles making the muscles more flexible for childbirth.
For this pose, you will have to kneel on the floor and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are below your hips. Inhale deeply and curve your lower back while you bring your head up, tilting your pelvis up like a "cow." Exhale deeply and bring your abdomen in, arch your spine, and bring your head and pelvis down like a "cat."
This pose will give you a sense of grounding while helping you improve your balance and strengthen your legs and back.
If you want to practice the tree pose, follow these steps.
Let your right foot be high up on your left thigh. Place the sole of the foot flat and firmly.
Your left leg should be straight while you try to find your balance.
Inhale deeply, and raise your arms over your head while bringing your palms together.
Keep your spine straight and take a few deep breaths.
Slowly exhale while bringing your hands down and releasing your right leg. Back in the standing position repeat the same with the other leg.
