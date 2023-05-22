5 Worst Foods For Gut Health

Foods to avoid for better gut health
(Image: iStock)
The gut is the most important part of the body and energy levels, skin appearance, feelings, moods, stress levels- all these factors are determined by gut health. If we have a healthy gut, we can ensure our body is in good health. But it is not that easy to keep a check on your gut health.
You must have heard that there are various ways, medicines, and foods that can help achieve a healthy gut but what about the foods you hog on without a second thought, they are the most dangerous for your gut.
Here is a list of foods that are extremely harmful to your gut health. Avoid consuming these foods in large amounts.
Sugar- According to NIH, high consumption of sucrose and fructose which are two different forms of simple sugars could affect the gut microbiome. They can eliminate the beneficial bacteria in the human gut resulting in an imbalance that can cause increased cravings for sugar. An unhealthy amount of unrefined sugar leads to inflammation in the body causing additional diseases and certain types of cancer.
Fried Foods- Fried foods are harder for the body to digest since they are cooked in oils rich in saturated and trans fats that may further irritate the stomach, causing diarrhea, gas, and stomach pain. Fried foods also promote the growth of harmful gut bacteria and increase the risk of liver disease, gastrointestinal problems, and may undermine overall health.
Animal protein- Food from animals like meat, dairy, and eggs has various health benefits. They are rich in protein and nutrients like choline. But consumption of a diet high in animal protein may result in harmful changes in the gut microbiome. Such foods also increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), heart attack, and stroke.
Artificial Sweeteners- Artificial sweeteners are another biggest culprit in poor gut health. They pass through the body undigested thus having a negative effect on the microflora in your gut. Research proves that consuming artificial sweeteners like aspartame, saccharin, and sucralose may be associated with two harmful gut bacteria, E.coli, and E. faecalis.
Processed Foods- Processed foods like cakes, cookies, and bacon contain additives and salt that are on the foods list that must be avoided. Processed foods lack diversity and are low in fiber and large amounts of additives and salt can affect your gut microbiome negatively. Processed foods also contain excess sugar which are also harmful for your body.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)