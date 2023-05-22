Photos | Beyond Eggs & Chicken: What Are the Lesser-Known Foods For Protein

Protein is an essential nutrient that helps build and repair tissues in the body.
From vegetables to grains, let's take a look at some of the most surprising sources of protein that you can easily incorporate into your diet.
Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast that is often used as a cheese substitute.
Quinoa is a gluten-free seed that is rich in protein. It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. A cup of cooked quinoa contains 8 grams of protein.
Nut butter such as almond butter, peanut butter, and cashew butter is a great source of protein. Two tablespoons of peanut butter contain 8 grams of protein.
A cup of cooked edamame contains about 17 grams of protein, along with fiber, iron, and other important nutrients.
Made from wheat gluten, seitan is a high-protein, meat substitute that can be used in a variety of dishes, such as stir-fries and sandwiches.
A quarter cup of pumpkin seeds contains about 8 grams of protein, along with essential minerals like iron and magnesium.
Tempeh, a fermented soy product is also a great source of protein. A half-cup of tempeh contains 15 grams of protein.
Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Symbiosis Hospital, Mumbai, tells us about some of these surprising sources of protein that can help diversify your diet and meet your daily protein needs.
