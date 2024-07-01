Tips To Prevent Hair Fall

advertisement
Hair loss is a common problem that can severely affect someone's physical appearance and well-being. Female pattern baldness, commonly known as alopecia, is a condition in which the hair thins on the top of the head and hairline. This can cause a number of issues for women, including a loss of shine, a reduction in volume, and changes in the texture and style of their hair.
While hair loss is a common problem in women, it is not a single condition. There are many different types of hair loss that can affect women of all ages, including vellis hair, terminal hair, and seborrhea. Each of these conditions has a different root cause and treatment options.
Let's know a few common tips to follow to prevent hair loss.
A new study published by the Mediterranean diet suggests that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein can help slow the onset of hair loss and reduce the risk of balding.
The study results showed that participants who consumed a Mediterranean diet with plenty of raw vegetables and fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, and salad greens, had a lower risk of developing androgenic alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness, or female pattern baldness.
It is also important to get enough vitamin A, which is partly made up of retinoids, which support healthy hair growth and influence the hair cycle. However, it is important not to consume too much vitamin A, as this can damage the hair.
Additionally, it may also help to prevent hair loss by increasing the amount of protein consumed daily. For those who are vegan or vegetarian, it may be necessary to increase the amount of protein they consume to reach the recommended daily intake. Healthy protein options include eggs, nuts, beans and peas, fish, low-fat dairy products, and chicken, turkey, and red meat.
