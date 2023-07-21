5 Indoor Exercises To Keep Fit During the Monsoons

Exercises to perform at home
(Image: iStock)
Fitness is not an easy journey. It needs every ounce of self-discipline, hard work, and time management. Fitness freaks are always seen as regular with their workouts and they stick to their routine irrespective of the weather. Summer heat may take a toll on us and winters may make us lazy but monsoon makes the fitness regime a challenge.
It becomes difficult to go to the gym or the Pilates class during the heavy rains and flooded roads. But there are no excuses when it comes to fitness. We always don't need to go to a gym or don't need a trainer. Below are a few simple indoor exercises that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and allow you to stay fit even in the monsoons.
Planks & Sqauts are a few of the exercises that help us use our body weight to improve bone density and muscle mass and help manage weight gain. These are a part of strength training and can be done without any equipment. Other strength training exercises include chest presses, pull-ups, lunges, etc.
Jumping jacks are one of the easiest yet calorie-burning exercises that do not need any equipment and make you feel like you have done something. Jumping Jacks includes hopping your feet out shoulder-width apart while you bring your arms above your head, then hopping your feet back together while you lower your arms to your sides. It is a full-body workout that targets the upper, lower, and core muscles.
Skipping is a simple yet fun exercise that reminds us of our childhood. You only need a skipping rope for this and a pair of shoes. Research proves that this exercise improves aerobic capacity, decreases resting heart rate and blood pressure, decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease, improves metabolism, and helps to maintain a healthy weight. This also works on the entire body and helps lose weight.
Climbing stairs is one of the fun, easy, and most affordable exercises. You don't need any equipment and if you live in a more than two-storey house or a building- you have the stairs all to yourself. Stair climbing increases leg power and reduces the risk of injury. It can help you achieve and maintain a healthy body weight while helping you build and maintain healthy bones, muscles, and joints.
Stretching exercises can be easy on your body and don't need any equipment. It is also a great start for people who want to begin their fitness journey. It helps improve flexibility which further increases mobility and makes you do your daily chores with ease. It increases your range of motion and prepares your body with a warm-up before a highly intense workout.
