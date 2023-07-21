5 Indoor Exercises To Keep Fit During the Monsoons

Fitness is not an easy journey. It needs every ounce of self-discipline, hard work, and time management. Fitness freaks are always seen as regular with their workouts and they stick to their routine irrespective of the weather. Summer heat may take a toll on us and winters may make us lazy but monsoon makes the fitness regime a challenge.

It becomes difficult to go to the gym or the Pilates class during the heavy rains and flooded roads. But there are no excuses when it comes to fitness. We always don't need to go to a gym or don't need a trainer. Below are a few simple indoor exercises that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and allow you to stay fit even in the monsoons.