5 Health Benefits of Radicchio

Radicchio, a leafy vegetable with striking red leaves and a slightly bitter taste, is a nutritional powerhouse deserving of its reputation as a superfood. This member of the chicory family, closely related to red cabbage, offers a range of health benefits and is a versatile addition to many dishes.

Radicchio, also known as Italian chicory, features dark reddish-purple leaves with white veins. While often mistaken for red cabbage or lettuce, radicchio has a distinctly bitter flavor that complements many Italian dishes. It is a traditional ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, known for its emphasis on whole plant foods.