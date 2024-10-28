5 Health Benefits of Mangosteen

advertisement
Health Benefits of Mangosteen: Mangosteen, a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia, is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. The fruit, known for its sweet and sour flavor and deep purple rind, is rich in various compounds and substances that promote good health.
Originating in Southeast Asia, mangosteen is cultivated in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Thailand. The fruit is enjoyed fresh, consumed as juice, and incorporated into traditional medicinal practices within these regions.
Mangosteen, also known as purple mangosteen, is characterized by its small size, purple exterior, and bright white, juicy flesh. Its flavor has been described as a unique blend of lychee, peach, strawberry, and pineapple. Despite the growing interest in mangosteen, it's important to note that it should not be confused with garcinia, a different fruit with a similar name.
Mangosteen contains chemicals that might act as antioxidants and fight infections, but there is no specific scientific evidence to support most of its purported health benefits. The fruit is often used to address conditions such as gum infections, obesity, muscle strength, and diarrhea, however, further research is needed to validate these purported uses. Following are 5 impressive health benefits of mangosteen
1. Reduces Inflammation: Mangosteen, a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia, may possess anti-inflammatory properties due to its high concentration of xanthones, according to studies. Xanthones are a group of natural compounds found in various plants and have been linked to several health benefits, including reduced inflammation.
Test-tube and animal studies suggest xanthones can reduce inflammation, potentially lowering the risk of chronic inflammatory diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Furthermore, mangosteen is rich in dietary fiber, which has also been shown to modulate inflammatory responses in the body.
While these findings are promising, human studies are needed to fully understand how mangosteen and its components impact inflammation and disease progression in humans.
2. May Prevent Cancer: While research on the health benefits of mangosteen is limited, particularly in humans, some studies suggest that the fruit may have anticancer properties. This is primarily attributed to the presence of xanthones, a group of plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
Test-tube studies have shown that xanthones can inhibit the growth of cancer cells in various tissues, including breast, stomach, and lung. Furthermore, animal studies have observed that these compounds may slow the progression of colon and breast cancer in mice.
Despite these promising findings, human studies are needed to confirm the potential anticancer effects of mangosteen and its components.
3. Promotes Weight Loss: While mangosteen has been credited with numerous health benefits, including potential aid in weight loss, more research is needed to fully understand its effects. However, studies suggest that the fruit's anti-inflammatory properties may play a role in promoting fat metabolism and preventing weight gain. One study, focusing on mice on a high-fat diet, observed that those given supplemental doses of mangosteen gained significantly less weight than the control group. Similarly, a small 8-week study with human participants showed that individuals who consumed 3, 6, or 9 ounces of mangosteen juice twice daily tended to have lower body mass indexes (BMI) compared to the control group. Despite these promising findings, research on mangosteen and its impact on obesity remains limited.
4. Boosts Immune System: Mangosteen, a tropical fruit rich in fiber and vitamin C, may support a healthy immune system. Fiber helps maintain a healthy gut, which is crucial for a robust immune response. Vitamin C plays a vital role in the functioning of immune cells and acts as an antioxidant.
Furthermore, research suggests that certain plant compounds in mangosteen possess antibacterial properties, potentially aiding in the fight against harmful bacteria. While further study is needed, these findings indicate that mangosteen could be a beneficial addition to a balanced diet for supporting immune health.
A healthy immune system requires a diverse range of nutrients. Consuming mangosteen alongside other nutrient-rich foods can contribute to a well-rounded approach to immune support.
5. Promotes Skin Health: Skin damage from sun exposure is a significant global concern, contributing to skin cancer and premature aging. A study on mice suggests that mangosteen extract may have protective effects against skin damage caused by ultraviolet-B (UVB) radiation. The research, conducted on mice, highlights the potential of mangosteen's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in combating skin damage associated with sun exposure. While the study's findings are promising, further research is needed to fully understand the potential of mangosteen extract in protecting human skin from sun damage.
