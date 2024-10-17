5 Health Benefits of Mango Leaves

Health Benefits of Mango Leaves: Although the sweet fruit of the mango tree is well-known, many are unaware that the leaves are also edible and possess a range of health benefits. Mango leaves (Mangifera indica), from the Anacardiaceae family, are reddish-green or purplish-green when young, maturing to a darker green.

Traditional medicine has long utilized mango leaf extracts to treat various conditions such as diabetes, bronchitis, diarrhea, asthma, scabies, respiratory problems, syphilis, and urinary disorders. Originating in Southeast Asia, where mango trees thrive in tropical to subtropical climates, the leaves have been a staple in both medicinal and culinary practices for centuries.

Harvested while tender, mango leaves are valued for their nutritional content and versatility. They can be eaten raw, incorporated into vegetables, or cooked in various savory dishes. Drying the leaves allows for their use as a nutritional tea or health supplement.