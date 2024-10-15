5 Health Benefits of Longan Fruit

advertisement
Health Benefits of Longan: Longan, a fruit often mistaken for a berry or nut, is related to the lychee and grows in clusters on trees. The fruit, native to India or China, is about the size of a large grape and has a tough, tan shell. Beneath the shell lies the white flesh of the fruit, surrounding a dark seed, earning it the nickname 'dragon's eye.'
While the taste and texture of longan flesh resemble that of a grape, longan has a distinctive musky flavor. Fresh longan fruit is highly nutritious, and particularly rich in vitamin C, providing nearly a full day's requirement in one serving.
Longan is popular in Asia and can be found fresh in Asian markets. However, it is also available in canned and dried forms. Traditional Chinese medicine incorporates both the fruit and the seed for medicinal purposes and overall health, although scientific research has not fully validated these claims.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of longan fruit.
1. Improves Tissue Health: Longan fruit is found to be rich in Vitamin C. Also known as ascorbic acid, Vitamin C, plays a crucial role in tissue health and wound healing. This essential vitamin is vital for the body's production of collagen, a protein essential for the strength and integrity of various bodily structures, including muscles, cartilage, skin, and bones. Vitamin C also contributes to healthy teeth and gums. Its antioxidant properties help protect cells from damage and promote overall well-being.
2. Supports Heart Health: As an antioxidant, vitamin C may help maintain heart health. It might lessen arterial stiffness, a symptom of cardiovascular disease. Supplementing with vitamin C does not appear to have this impact. It seems that obtaining vitamin C from plant sources, like longans, is the best way to maintain heart health. The precise mechanism by which vitamin C may protect the heart is yet to be confirmed by the studies.
3. Controls Blood Pressure: Consuming adequate potassium could significantly lower the risk of stroke, according to health experts. Potassium, an essential mineral, helps control blood pressure, a risk factor for stroke. To maintain optimal health, it is often recommended to maintain a balance between sodium and potassium levels in the body. The sodium and potassium imbalance contributes to the high prevalence of high blood pressure, according to studies. Potassium is an under-consumed nutrient, with most Americans consuming only half the recommended daily amount. Increasing potassium intake through foods like longan could significantly improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of stroke.
4. Boosts Immune System: Longan fruit, rich in vitamin C, contains 2.69 milligrams (mg) per raw fruit. This is about 3% of the recommended Daily Value (DV) for vitamin C. Longan fruit is typically served in 20-piece servings, making it an excellent source of vitamin C.
Vitamin C plays a vital role in supporting the immune system. It is involved in the production of white blood cells, wound healing, and reducing inflammation. Consuming longan fruit can contribute to a stronger immune system and overall health.
5. Helps in Weight Management: Longan fruit, a popular tropical treat, is a low-calorie snack that can help satisfy sugar cravings without overindulging. Fresh longan is approximately 82 percent water by weight, contributing to a feeling of fullness and supporting healthy digestion.
The fruit's natural sweetness serves as a satisfying alternative to processed snacks with excessive calories. Longan is a beneficial choice for individuals monitoring their overall calorie intake due to its low-calorie content and satisfying flavor profile.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
