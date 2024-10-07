5 Health Benefits of Elderberry

Health Benefits of Elderberry: Elderberries, the fruit of the Sambucus tree, have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for various ailments. Originating in Europe, the Sambucus nigra variety, also known as European elderberry or black elderberry, is the most commonly used type. Elderberries are typically found in bunches and grow beneath clusters of white and cream elderflowers.

Today, elderberries are widely used to combat cold and flu symptoms. This popularity stems from the berries' high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may support and boost the immune system to help prevent and treat illness and pain, including influenza.

Elderberries have a long history of medicinal use, particularly in Greece, Scandinavia, Portugal, and Morocco. Traditional folk medicine has used elderberries to treat conditions such as fever, rheumatism, sciatica, and infections. Let us read some of the health benefits of elderberries below.