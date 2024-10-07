5 Health Benefits of Elderberry

advertisement
Health Benefits of Elderberry: Elderberries, the fruit of the Sambucus tree, have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for various ailments. Originating in Europe, the Sambucus nigra variety, also known as European elderberry or black elderberry, is the most commonly used type. Elderberries are typically found in bunches and grow beneath clusters of white and cream elderflowers.
Today, elderberries are widely used to combat cold and flu symptoms. This popularity stems from the berries' high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may support and boost the immune system to help prevent and treat illness and pain, including influenza.
Elderberries have a long history of medicinal use, particularly in Greece, Scandinavia, Portugal, and Morocco. Traditional folk medicine has used elderberries to treat conditions such as fever, rheumatism, sciatica, and infections. Let us read some of the health benefits of elderberries below.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of elderberries.
1. Promote Heart Health: Some studies have highlighted the potential benefits of elderberries for heart and blood vessels. Elderberry juice may reduce blood fat and cholesterol levels, while a diet rich in flavonoids like those found in elderberries has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Elderberries contain anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid shown to reduce the risk of heart problems. Furthermore, elderberries may also help lower uric acid levels in the blood. High uric acid levels are associated with increased blood pressure and may have negative impacts on heart health.
2. Reduce Inflammation: Elderberries, known for their inflammation-fighting properties, may help reduce stress and improve well-being and mood. Elderberries contain polyphenol flavonoids that have been found to reduce inflammation in the brain and support gut health, both of which can have a positive impact on mental health.
3. Prevent Bacterial Infections: Elderberries have antibacterial properties, inhibiting the growth of bacteria like Helicobacter pylori. They may also alleviate symptoms of sinusitis and bronchitis.
4. Boost Immune System: Consuming elderberries may help you recover from respiratory illnesses faster, including the common cold, upper respiratory infections, and influenza. While elderberry intake likely won't prevent illness, it may reduce the duration and severity of symptoms.
5. Manage Blood Sugar: Elderberries may aid people with diabetes in managing their blood sugar levels. The phenolic extracts, anthocyanins, procyanidins, and metabolites present in elderberries have been found to influence glucose and fatty acid uptake in human skeletal muscle cells.
The phytonutrients and polyphenols in elderberry enhance the body's efficiency in processing glucose, making elderberry a valuable aid in managing glucose levels and maintaining balance.
