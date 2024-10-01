5 Health Benefits of Probiotics

advertisement
Health Benefits of Probiotics: Probiotic supplements are live microorganisms that claim to enhance human health by altering the bacteria and other microorganisms in the digestive tract. Probiotics are found in fermented foods, such as sauerkraut, kimchi, yogurt, kombucha, and pickles. They are also available as dietary supplements.
Although probiotics are gaining popularity due to their potential to promote digestive health and improve symptoms of certain medical conditions, they are not safe for everyone.
Probiotic supplements contain high concentrations of beneficial microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeasts. They may contain a single or multiple strains of probiotics. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the most common probiotic species in these supplements. Let us read about the health benefits of probiotics below.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of probiotics.
1. Maintain Microbiome: Probiotics alter the levels of microorganisms in the intestines, improving the overall composition, which is referred to as microbiome. When that composition is out of balance, doctors refer to it as dysbiosis. Probiotics can treat dysbiosis by increasing the number of beneficial bacteria and decreasing the number of harmful bacteria.
2. Promote Weight Loss: It is believed that probiotics can aid in weight loss as the microbes in our gut play a vital role in breaking down food and converting it into energy. A healthy microbiome is thought to enhance calorie burning and reduce fat storage. Research has revealed differences in gut microbes between obese and lean individuals. However, studies on the effectiveness of probiotics for weight loss have yielded inconsistent findings. Some studies have shown that individuals consuming probiotics experienced greater weight and body fat loss compared to those who did not, while other studies reported no significant difference. Surprisingly, a few studies even observed weight gain among those taking probiotics.
3. Prevents Infections: The beneficial microbes that live in different parts of our bodies help us in a variety of ways. One of the most important ways is by fighting off the more harmful types of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites that might also want to live with us. Probiotics, in theory, fight on the side of our beneficial microbes. Many probiotic products are formulated with beneficial bacteria and yeasts to prevent or recover from bacterial or yeast infections in different body parts, including atopic dermatitis of the skin, dental cavities, vaginal and urinary tract infections (UTIs), and more.
4. Enhance Mental Health: Several studies have linked gut health to mood and mental health. According to researchers, probiotic supplements may play a critical role in some mental health disorders. Supplementing for 1-2 months with Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus strains has been shown to enhance anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and memory, as per a review of human studies.
5. Promote Heart Health: Probiotics may contribute to heart health by lowering LDL bad) cholesterol and blood pressure. Certain lactic acid-producing bacteria can reduce cholesterol by breaking down bile in the gut. Bile, a naturally occurring fluid primarily composed of cholesterol, aids in digestion. By breaking down bile, probiotics prevent its reabsorption in the gut, thereby reducing the amount of cholesterol that can enter the blood. High cholesterol level in the blood is one of the main reasons behind many heart issues.
