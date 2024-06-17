5 Benefits Of Watermelon In Summer

1. Improves Heart health

Watermelon is rich in citrulline, an amino acid that helps blood flow throughout our body and also lowers blood pressure. The heart also enjoys the perks of all the lycopene that watermelon contains. Eating watermelon also helps to lower the risk of heart attacks.

2. Good For Skin

Watermelon contains vitamin C, which the body needs for the production of collagen. Collagen is essential for cell structure and immune function. Vitamin C in watermelon also promotes wound healing. In addition, vitamin C also helps to promote healthy skin, including reducing the risk of age-related damage.

3. Keeps You Hydrated

Watermelon consists of 92% water, meaning you are consuming fewer calories and with a lot of food. Watermelon has the capability to curb dehydration meaning one can add it to their weight loss diet. Staying hydrated prevents you from mouth dryness, is good for cardiovascular health and keeps the body cool during high summers. Eatinh watermelon cleanses the body and helps to keep the skin healthy.

4. Fights Inflammation

One of the most common forms of inflammatory diseases that people are facing lately is inflammation which is the cause of many serious diseases like heart disease, cancer, and fibromyalgia. One of the simplest way to fight this sort of inflammation is by adding watermelon into your everyday diet. A specific combination of antioxidants, lycopene and vitamin C, found in watermelon helps to lower inflammation and oxidative damage over time.

5. Supports Digestion

Watermelon is not very high in fiber. But the little amount of fiber in watermelon helps to support a healthy gut. It contains fluid and prebiotics, a fiber that stimulates the growth and activity of "good" bacteria in the large intestine. Prebiotics are tied to healthy immune function and anti-inflammation. Prebiotics also boost mineral absorption, improves blood sugar and insulin levels, and also protects against colon cancer.