10 Tips To Gain Weight Faster

1. To gain weight, you need to eat more calories than your body burns. For slow weight gain aim for 300–500 calories per day above your maintenance level and aim for 700–1,000 calories if you want to gain weight fast.

2. Adequate consumption of high-quality protein is required to gain muscle weight in addition to other nutrients. High-protein foods include meats, fish, eggs, some dairy products, legumes, and nuts.

3. Eating plenty of high-carb and high-fat foods helps in weight gain. It is recommended to eat plenty of protein, fat, and carbs in each meal.

4. Include more energy-dense foods as much as possible in your diet as they contain many more calories relative to their weight without processed sugars or unnatural ingredients.

5. Before meals avoid drinking water as it fills your stomach and makes it harder to get enough calories.

6. A simple way to get in more high-quality protein and calories is to drink whole milk to quench thirst as an alternative to water.

7. Taking a muscle-building supplement like creatine monohydrate can help you gain a few pounds.

8. Adding cream to your coffee can also help gain weight as it is a simple way to add in more calories to your drink.

9. While having your meal. try to eat the calorie-dense and protein-rich foods first and the higher fiber foods like raw vegetables last.

10. Smoking often leads to weight loss hence it is recommended to quit smoking.