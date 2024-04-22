10 Signs and Symptoms Of Dengue

Know the warning signs of dengue fever
Dengue is a viral infection that spreads because of mosquitoes among people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates. Most people who get dengue won’t have symptoms. But for those people who show the symptoms, the most common are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. Most will also get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.
In severe cases, dengue proves to be fatal. The risk of dengue can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites especially during the day. Dengue is treated with pain medicine as there is no specific treatment available currently. After recovery, people who have had dengue tend to feel tired for several weeks. Let's know the 10 common signs and symptoms of dengue in detail.
Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in 1–2 weeks. In most rare cases only dengue proves to be severe and leads to death.
If symptoms occur, they usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days. These symptoms include:
Suffering from persistent fever above 100.4 F is a sign of dengue fever.
Severe headache with a throbbing aching between the frontal and retro-orbital lobes are among the symptoms of dengue fever.
Pain behind the eyes
Viral infection spreads into the muscles, and causes spontaneous inflammation that causes agonizing body aches that painkillers only temporarily relieve.
Fever and body aches also lead to fatigue and tiredness.
The intestinal wall and gut health are both impacted by nausea and vomiting, which results in blood vomiting
Severe stomach discomfort, cholecystitis, colitis, hepatitis, and pancreatitis are also the symptoms of dengue fever. It causes bloating and excruciating pain over the entire abdominal area.
With the start of the viral infection, unexplained red and purple rashes are one of the sign of dengue. Skin bruising may result which indicates the internal bleeding beneath the epidermis.
rapid breathing
bleeding gums or nose
Individuals who are infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue.
