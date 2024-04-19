10 Signs and Symptoms Of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a kind of cancer that begins as a growth of cells in the breast tissue. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women after skin cancer. But breast cancer doesn't just happen in women. Everyone is born with some breast tissue, so anyone can get breast cancer.

Breast cancer survival rates have been increasing and the number of people dying of breast cancer is steadily going down, due to the widespread support for breast cancer awareness and funding for research.

Advances in breast cancer screening allow healthcare professionals to diagnose breast cancer earlier. Even when breast cancer can't be cured, many treatments exist to extend life. New discoveries in breast cancer research are helping healthcare professionals choose the most effective treatment plans. Different people have different symptoms of breast cancer. Some people do not have any signs or symptoms at all.