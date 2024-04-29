10 Foods Rich In Vitamin A

1. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potato is high in vitamin A in the form of beta carotene. This compound helps to protect against age-related macular degeneration. Along with vitamin A, sweet potato is also a good source of vitamin B6, Vitamin C, potassium, low in calories and high in fiber. In addition, sweet potato is a Vitamin A-rich food for hair growth.

2. Spinach

Spinach is high in Vitamin A and many other nutrients, similar to other leafy green vegetables. In addition spinach also lowers blood pressure and improves heart health. Spinach also provides a good amount of magnesium and iron for our bodies.

3. Carrots

Carrots are Vitamin A enriched food in the form of beta carotene. Carrots are also helpful in promoting better gut health by preventing constipation because it is a rich source of fiber.

4. Pumpkins

Pumpkin is a type of winter squash which belongs to the Curcurbitaceae family. Pumpkin contains seeds and is viewed as a scientific fruit, but is commonly considered as a vegetable. Pumpkin is linked to several health benefits and is nutritious beyond its delicious taste. Pumpkin is packed with several vitamins and minerals. Pumpkin has a high amount of beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A in our body.