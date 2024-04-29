10 Foods Rich In Vitamin A

Foods with high vitamin A content
(Image: iStock)
Vitamin A is a water-soluble vitamin that plays an essential role in an individual’s skin, health and hair benefits. This is because the liver in our body converts Vitamin A into retinol. Many foods have Vitamin A naturally. By adding these Vitamin A rich foods to the diet, there is an improvement in the functioning of your organs. It prevents all the symptoms associated with deficiency, such as night blindness, increased susceptibility to infections, dry eyes, skin problems, and hair loss.
Thus, let's have a quick look at the list of foods rich in vitamin A.
1. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potato is high in vitamin A in the form of beta carotene. This compound helps to protect against age-related macular degeneration. Along with vitamin A, sweet potato is also a good source of vitamin B6, Vitamin C, potassium, low in calories and high in fiber. In addition, sweet potato is a Vitamin A-rich food for hair growth.
2. Spinach
Spinach is high in Vitamin A and many other nutrients, similar to other leafy green vegetables. In addition spinach also lowers blood pressure and improves heart health. Spinach also provides a good amount of magnesium and iron for our bodies.
3. Carrots
Carrots are Vitamin A enriched food in the form of beta carotene. Carrots are also helpful in promoting better gut health by preventing constipation because it is a rich source of fiber.
4. Pumpkins
Pumpkin is a type of winter squash which belongs to the Curcurbitaceae family. Pumpkin contains seeds and is viewed as a scientific fruit, but is commonly considered as a vegetable. Pumpkin is linked to several health benefits and is nutritious beyond its delicious taste. Pumpkin is packed with several vitamins and minerals. Pumpkin has a high amount of beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A in our body.
5. Mangoes
Mango is a delicious tropical fruit and is loaded with tons of nutrients. These fruits make healthy eating a joyful and nostalgic experience and their juicy tropical flavor and nutritional value. Mangoes contribute to better gut function and help control blood sugar since it is a rich source of antioxidants and dietary fiber.
6. Papayas
Papaya is a healthy tropical fruit that helps you look young while reducing inflammation since it is loaded with antioxidants. Papaya is one of the best food sources for Vitamin A, C, and E. It also has healthy antioxidants called carotenoids, particularly lycopene. Papaya helps the body absorb all the beneficial antioxidants.
7. Watermelon
One can get about 9 to 11% of the daily required Vitamin A in one medium slice of watermelon. In addition, the watermelon keeps the skin soft, smooth and supple with the help of Vitamins A, B6 and C.
8. Guava
Guava fruits are a powerhouse of nutrients, Vitamin C and A, lycopene, Calcium, Manganese, Potassium and antioxidants. It proves to be a great addition to everyday diet since it is high in fiber and low in calories.
9. Passion fruit
Passion fruit is high in Vitamin A, and provides a wide range of health benefits with its healthful nutritional profile. The fruit benefits the skin, vision, and immune system because it contains high amounts of Vitamins A and C. Passion fruit also keeps the body healthy, including phosphorous, niacin, and Vitamin B6.
10. Egg yolk
Eggs are referred to as nature’s multivitamin because they are very nutritious. The egg yolk contains almost ninety percent calcium, iron, phosphorous, zinc, thiamine, vitamin B6, folate, vitamin B12, and Panthothenic acid. In addition, it also contains fat-soluble Vitamins A, D, E, and K, which makes it a nutritious addition.
