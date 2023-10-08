6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Over 2,000 Killed: Taliban Govt

Over 2,000 people have reportedly died in a strong earthquake that jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, 7 October, a Taliban government official said. The earthquake -- measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale -- is one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in the last 20 years.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture spokesman Abdul Wahid Rayan told The Associated Press that the death toll is higher than originally reported.

Earlier on Saturday night, the United Nations (UN) had stated that the earthquake had claimed 100 lives and injured over 500 but added that the number of casualties were expected to rise as rescue operations continued.

The Quint could not independently verify the figures.