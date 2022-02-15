2 Months On, Police Yet To Identify Accused & Killers in Amritsar Sacrilege Case

Even as two months have passed since a man who allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib was lynched by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab Police is yet to identify the deceased and the killers in the sacrilege case.

“Since there were so many people present there, one cannot tell who did what and what happened,” Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner of Police for Law and Order Parminder Singh Bhandal, told The Print.

The DCP said that the image of the alleged perpetrator has been circulated widely, but that no one has come forward with an identification so far.

The precise cause of the death is also yet to be ascertained, he told The Print, saying that forensic labs in Mohali are carrying out the investigation.