SEBI Didn't Dilute NSE Orders, Acted Per Its Remit: Outgoing Chief Ajay Tyagi

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi is handing over the charges after a five-year term.
(Photo: IANS)
Outgoing SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday, 2 March, that the market regulator acted as per its understanding in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) case, in which its former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna was running the largest stock exchange based on the decisions of a 'yogi'.
He said, "We came out with orders within our remit and understanding," and denied any 'dilution' of orders in the matter, reported PTI.
After handing over the charges to his successor after a five-year term, Madhabi Puri Buch, he said:
SEBI had penalised the NSE, and its former CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, over violations in security contract rules and lapses in the hiring procedure for senior-level appointments.
As per a SEBI order dated 11 February, Chitra Ramkrishna had allowed her decisions to be swayed by a spiritual force.
Tyagi said that the regulator had started investigations under him in the "right earnest” and that SEBI is cooperating with law enforcement agencies on the case.
