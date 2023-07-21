'Zero FIR' In Manipur Sexual Assault: What Does It Mean? How Does It Work?

Of the nearly 6,000 cases of arson, violence, dacoity, and other offences registered in Manipur from 3 May until 29 June, nearly a third of them have been zero FIRs.

One such zero FIR was registered, nearly 15 days after three Kuki women were paraded naked – and one of them allegedly gang-raped, on 4 May, in Manipur's Thoubal district.

On 18 May, a zero FIR was was registered in Kangpokpi Police Station, which is more than 65 km away from the place of incident. This was filed under sections 302 (murder), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 376 (rape), 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and nearly 15 days after the incident.