'Highly Objectionable': India Protests UK High Commissioner's Visit to PoK

The Indian government on Saturday, 13 January, raised objections over the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott's recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Terming the visit as "highly objectionable," the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the statement read. The ministry also informed that it has "lodged a strong protest" with the UK High Commissioner to India "on this infringement."