'Highly Objectionable': India Protests UK High Commissioner's Visit to PoK

UK PM Rishi Sunak being received by PM Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam for the 2023 G20 Summit that was held in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian government on Saturday, 13 January, raised objections over the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott's recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Terming the visit as "highly objectionable," the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."
"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the statement read. The ministry also informed that it has "lodged a strong protest" with the UK High Commissioner to India "on this infringement."
Sharing some photos from her visit to Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Ms Marriott had posted on X, "Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan's people-to-people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"
The British High Commission in Pakistan shared a video, on X, where Marriott visited the region and visited a bakery, interacting with district officials.
In October last year, New Delhi raised concerns with the United Starea over their envoy to Islamabad, Donald Blome's visit to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs called for respect the India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)