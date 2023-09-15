Explained: What Is the Subsidy Scam Involving Assam CM Himanta Biswa's Wife?

According to the website, Riniki has been listed as the lead promoter of the project to set up an agro-processing cluster project in Darigazi village in Assam's Nagaon district. It is one among seven such projects under the scheme in the state.

For this project, which has a cost of Rs 25 crore, a grant of Rs 10 crore (which is the maximum amount available under the scheme) was approved on 10 November 2022 by the ministry, as per records.

According to the ministry's website, the aim of the agro-processing cluster scheme is to develop infrastructure and common facilities to "encourage groups of entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on cluster approach by linking groups of producers/farmers to the processors and markets through well-equipped supply chain with modern infrastructure."

These clusters are to be set up by project execution agencies (PEA), who are eligible for financial assistance. The scheme offers grants-in-aid at 35 percent of the project cost in general areas and in northeastern states, that is 50 percent of the cost, subject to a maximum of Rs 10 crore per project.

The pattern of assistance guidelines state that among other things, the grant cannot be utilised to purchase land.

Gogoi's accusation was based on a news report published earlier this week on an Assamese news website – Cross Current.

The report alleged that Riniki's firm Pride East, in which she holds the majority stake, had purchased nearly 10 acres of agricultural land (50 bighas and 2 katha) in Kaliabor Mouza (which falls under Gogoi’s constituency) in February 2022 – nine months after Sarma had taken charge as the chief minister of Assam.