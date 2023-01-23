'A Serious Problem': Why Is Sikkim Encouraging People To Have More Children?

India may be all set to overtake China as the world's most populous nation this year, but in the small Himalayan state of Sikkim, a demographic crisis is brewing – and it has left the state government worried.

With the population of the state's indigenous communities shrinking, the Sikkim government is urging women to have more children.

Sikkim has a population of less than 7 lakh people, according to the 2011 census. It is one among India's smallest states – in terms of area as well as population.