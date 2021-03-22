‘Our Sikkim College Expelled Students Who Demanded Better Infra’

On 19 February, four students of Sikkim Government College, Gyalshing were expelled for demanding proper infrastructure at the decade-old college campus. The students have been attempting to draw the concerned government department's attention for an academic block with classrooms. However, these requests have fallen on deaf years. This forced students to take to the streets in protest of the lack of government attention to educational institutions of the state.

Even after 11 years, only three buildings – a library, a girls’ hostel and a guest house –have been built. In March 2020, the chief minister of Sikkim had given a written assurance that the infrastructural development of the college would at least begin by June 2020, but that has not been the case.