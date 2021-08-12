What The Taliban's Expansion Means for Kabul and India

As the Taliban continue to seize one regional capital after another, gaining control over Afghanistan territory, the international community is alarmed by the fate of the country and its global implications.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is reportedly seeking help from regional militias despite being on sour terms with them, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, US President Biden has spelt it out loud and clear that there's no returning to Afghanistan.

The UN, in July, warned that around 270,000 people had been forced to escape once the US troops withdrew — a number that has further multiplied now.

As India participates in the Afghan peace talks in Doha along with other nations to examine the situation in the country, we attempt to explain how the Taliban is gaining control and what its resurgence in the wake of US exit means.