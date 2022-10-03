Explained | Everything You Wanted To Know About the Nobel Prizes

The Nobel Prizes 2022 will be announced starting Monday, 3 October. Every year, the Nobel Prize is awarded to individuals or organisations who have "conferred the greatest benefit to humankind" in their respective fields of work.

Since its genesis in 1901, Nobel Prizes have been awarded 609 times to 975 individuals and organisations.

Since its inception and in contemporary culture, the Nobel has been seen as the pinnacle of recognition in various fields.

The winners of the Nobel also receive prize money of 10,00,000 Swedish Krona. Across the six categories, this amounts to over 6 million US dollars every year, but the Nobel Prize isn't funded by the State or the government. So, where does the money for Nobel Prize winners come from? How are they able to pay such large sums every year?

And how long will they be able to keep going?