Nobel Banquet for 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID, 1st Time in Decades

Heikensten cited two main reasons why the banquet is cancelled – it's not workable to gather so many people crowded next to each other and the pandemic makes it uncertain whether laureates and others can travel to Sweden.

He added that the award ceremony would not be as usual either this year.

The Nobel Foundation has not yet decided how the award ceremony will be on 10 December, the report added.

Every year in October, the Nobel prizes are announced, and in December, a series of activities are held with a climax on 10 December, the Nobel Day, when five Nobel Prizes (Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature and Economics) are awarded in the Concert Hall in Stockholm, followed by the Nobel Banquet in the Stockholm City Hall.