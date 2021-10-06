Nobel Prize: Why Climate Modellers Deserved the Physics Award

Being a climate modeller myself, I know their work has led to huge benefits for the humankind, as it provides the solid physical foundation for our knowledge of the Earth’s climate. We can no longer say that we did not know – the climate models are unequivocal and have been proven right time and again.

Is Earth heating up? (Yes.) Is the cause the increased amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere? (Yes.) Can this be explained solely by natural factors? (No.) Are humanity’s emissions the reason for the increasing temperature? (Yes.) All these questions and more have been answered by these state-of-the-art climate models.

These models have helped immensely as scientists seek to understand climate change and anticipate its risks. They provided the basis for predicting impacts, guiding adaptation decisions and setting mitigation targets. Latest developments involve ever more details of our earth system, providing precise information to enable robust decision-making in the face of rapidly amplifying climate change.

