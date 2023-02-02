Netflix Plans On Stopping Shared Accounts and Passwords — Here's How

Streaming service Netflix recently announced that the company would end password-sharing.

Now, the company has updated its FAQ (frequently asked questions) page with more details, including how it would stop two different users from sharing the same account.

After Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as CEO last month, Greg Peters, the new co-CEO, had confirmed that the majority of subscribers who use the service but do not pay for it (thanks to password-sharing) will no longer be able to do so in the near future.

A Wall Street Journal article reported that researchers inside Netflix identified password-sharing as a major problem eating into subscriptions as early as 2019.

But how exactly does the streaming service plan to stop users from sharing their password? Read on.