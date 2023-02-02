Netflix Plans On Stopping Shared Accounts and Passwords — Here's How

Netflix says that it uses IP addresses, device IDs and account activity in order to determine which devices are part of the same household.
Streaming service Netflix recently announced that the company would end password-sharing.
Now, the company has updated its FAQ (frequently asked questions) page with more details, including how it would stop two different users from sharing the same account.
After Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as CEO last month, Greg Peters, the new co-CEO, had confirmed that the majority of subscribers who use the service but do not pay for it (thanks to password-sharing) will no longer be able to do so in the near future.
A Wall Street Journal article reported that researchers inside Netflix identified password-sharing as a major problem eating into subscriptions as early as 2019.
But how exactly does the streaming service plan to stop users from sharing their password? Read on.
You can still share passwords, but only with people who reside in the same house as you. And for that, it wants users to confirm that they share the same household or else buy their own subscription.
The main hurdle that Netflix will place in front of password sharers is mandatory device verification when phones, computers and streaming devices are logged into an account that isn’t the primary user’s home network.
For instance, when someone signs into your account from a device that is not associated with your Netflix household, (people who live in the same location as the account owner) or if your account is accessed persistently from a location outside of your household, the service might verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix.
Netflix will send an email or SMS to the primary account holder with a four-digit verification code which they will have 15 minutes to enter before it expires, according to the updated FAQ.
The streaming service provider said it will utilise IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity in order to determine which devices are part of the same household and which are not.
No. At least for now, Netflix will not automatically charge users for sharing their account with someone who doesn't live with the primary account holder. However, that may soon change.
If you are traveling or live between different homes and are the primary account owner (or live with them), you need not verify your device to watch Netflix, according to the FAQ.
If you are away from the Netflix household for an extended period of time, you may be occasionally asked to verify your device.
It all depends on which plan you are signed up for. For instance, in India, the basic Netflix mobile plan costs Rs 149 per month, while the basic plan costs Rs 199 per month. Both plans support one device at a time, though the mobile plan only works on a smartphone or tablet. The basic supports streaming in HD resolution.
There are two more plans that the service offers. Its standard plan supports two devices and users can stream content in full-HD resolution. The plan costs Rs 499 per month. The top-tier premium plan costs Rs 649 per month and lets users watch content in Ultra-HD resolution.
It has clearly stated that people who do not live in your household would need to use their own accounts to watch shows and movies.
In the first half of 2022, the streaming service failed to add new subscribers. The company also launched an ad-supported plan, but the growth is slow. In fact, according to a report by Forbes, Netflix lost nearly a million subscribers between April and July last year.
In a letter to shareholders last year year, Netflix said that cracking down on password sharing would be a “big opportunity” for revenue growth going forward.
A report by Reuters citing Refinitiv claimed the company's revenue is expected to have risen just 1.7 per cent to $7.84 billion in the October-December quarter, the lowest since it went public in 2002.
It’s a stark turnaround for a company that once tweeted, “Love is sharing a password.”
Based on multiple reports, the restriction on password-sharing could become global by March-April this year.
It has already introduced paid password-sharing in countries like Costa Rica. While users can share their accounts, each person has to spend an additional $3 to get access. This amount is expected to vary from country to country, but the solution seems quite clear.
