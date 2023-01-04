What’s The Connection Between The Beatles & Netflix's ‘Glass Onion'?

‘Glass Onion’, in actuality, is a lesser-known The Beatles song that inspired the title for the film. And although hardcore Beatles fans will disagree, the song simply doesn’t have the same fan following as some of the band's other widely acclaimed songs. For instance, it is not at par with ‘Hey Jude’ and neither does it enjoy the cult following that ‘Eleanor Rigby’ boasts.

John Lennon is credited with the primary authorship of the song. It’s replete with red herrings, and obscure imageries much like the film in question. And although the name is fascinating, it is the story behind the creation of the song that ties up so well with the overarching themes of the film.