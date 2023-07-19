'Progressive Laws, but...': Is Nepal Really the Beacon of LGBTQ Rights in Asia?

When Nepal transitioned from an autocracy to a democracy in 2008, Nepal's gay community was among the first groups to demand recognition, along with the country's ethnic minorities.

As Kyle Knight, a researcher on the LGBTQIA+ rights programme at Human Rights Watch, said: "The movement came of age during the 1996-2006 civil war and found its footing in the aftermath."

"Activists joined in the protests against the monarchy and contributed to the conversations about what a 'new Nepal' should look like – this gave them a huge amount of social legitimacy," he told The Guardian in 2016.

But as Kunwar explained, with no anti-gay legislation, Nepal saw laws being twisted to target the community. For instance, a revision in the 1960s introduced a clause forbidding "unnatural sex."

In 2004, it was probably used for the very first time to argue the shutting down of Blue Diamond Society (BDS), Nepal's first queer NGO, founded by former parliamentarian and gender rights activist Sunil Babu Pant in 2001.

"A lawyer named Achyut Prasad Kharel had petitioned to the Nepalese government to shut BDS down for encouraging homosexuality in the name of human rights. His case led to an increase in violence against LGBTQIA+ people," recalled Pant.