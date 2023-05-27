NCPCR Guidelines To Protect Child Actors in Films, OTT: Why Are They Necessary?

"Child artistes are a glamourised form of child labourers," said Vidyasagar Ramamurthy, a former child protection specialist at United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) office for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"India's approach to eradicating child labour is problematic. Take, for instance, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act (CALPRA). While the Act debars those under the age of 14 from all occupations, children working in the entertainment industry have been kept out of its purview," he explained.

Acknowledging this, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recently said that child actors are at grave risk of exploitation since they lack the legal right to the earnings they generate, safe working conditions, and lack of knowledge about adequate protections via labour laws, as it finalised guidelines to regulate their participation in the entertainment industry.