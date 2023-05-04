In Pics: As Manipur Unrest Escalates, a Shoot-at-Sight Order in 'Extreme Cases'

Almost 80 people were injured in the violence following the massive 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur, according to EastMojo. In the photo, Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel can be seen rescuing civilians from violence-hit areas in Manipur. The state has been in a state of turmoil with members of hill tribes protesting against the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, among other simmering issues.