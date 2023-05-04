In Pics: As Manipur Unrest Escalates, a Shoot-at-Sight Order in 'Extreme Cases'

People near the site of a fire after violence broke out during the Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal, on 4 May.
(Photo: PTI)
Following the unrest during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' in Imphal, Manipur Governor on 4 May granted authorisation to District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and Executive Magistrates to issue shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases.
The measure is aimed at "maintaining public order and tranquility in the state", the order noted.
The decision comes after all other methods, including persuasion, warnings, and reasonable force, have been exhausted under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, the order said.
Almost 80 people were injured in the violence following the massive 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur, according to EastMojo. In the photo, Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel can be seen rescuing civilians from violence-hit areas in Manipur. The state has been in a state of turmoil with members of hill tribes protesting against the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, among other simmering issues.
On 3 May, the state government had suspended mobile internet for the next five days in Manipur to tackle the worsening law and order situation.
The ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in all the 10 hill districts of Manipur.
