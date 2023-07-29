An Appeal to Imas of Manipur: Stand With the Women Survivors Unconditionally

It was the same time of the year 2004 when twelve middle-aged women staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Kangla Fort, Assam Rifles in Imphal. They stripped naked, holding banners that read “Indian Army Rape Us” and “Take Our Flesh.” The protest was both a display of their vulnerability and an act of defiance, aiming to shame and draw attention to the security forces' alleged atrocities.

The protest was sparked by the brutal killing of a 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly arrested by the Assam Rifles. Her bullet-riddled body was found the next day, and she had been subjected to sexual violence and torture.

In response to her killing and the long-standing issue of alleged human rights abuses by security forces operating under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur, Meira Paibis (women torchbearers) or Imas (mothers), initiated a unique and powerful form of protest receiving widespread attention and condemnation, both nationally and internationally.

After almost 19 years, a video has emerged from the state torn into ethnic conflict between the Meities and the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities. The difference is: Today the survivor belongs to the Kuki community and the perpetrators belong to the community that once was subject to such torture and humiliation. It has again taken a visual to spark debate and bring into light a conflict that has by now killed more than 100 people and left more than 200 villages and 400 churches destroyed and burnt.