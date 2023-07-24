In Photos: India Comes Together To Seek Justice for Manipur's Kuki Women

The viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a Meitei mob in Manipur on 4 May shook the country's conscience. The video surfaced on 19 July, triggering a massive outrage on social media. Soon, the protests spilled over to the streets across the country. In this picture, members of tribal bodies in Jharkhand are seen raising slogans during one such protest in Ranchi, on Friday, 21 July.