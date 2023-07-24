In Photos: India Comes Together To Seek Justice for Manipur's Kuki Women

Churachandpur: Members of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), on Thursday, 20 June, take out a protest rally condemning the horrific incident of three Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a Meitei mob on 4 May.
(Photo: PTI)
The viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a Meitei mob in Manipur on 4 May shook the country's conscience. The video surfaced on 19 July, triggering a massive outrage on social media. Soon, the protests spilled over to the streets across the country. In this picture, members of tribal bodies in Jharkhand are seen raising slogans during one such protest in Ranchi, on Friday, 21 July.
Lucknow: The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) members stage a protest against the brutal sexual assault of Kuki women in Manipur, in Lucknow, on Friday, 21 July.
Churachandpur: Members of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), on Thursday, 20 June, take out a protest rally condemning the horrific incident.
Bengaluru: Members of various organisations holding a placard while taking part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Bengaluru, on Friday, 21 July.
New Delhi: Members of various organisations stage a protest against the violence against Kuki women in Manipur, in New Delhi, on Friday, 21 July.
Pune: Shiv Sena Women's Wing (UBT) workers protest the violence against women in Manipur, in Pune, on Friday, 21 July.
Prayagraj: Activists from various organisations take to the streets to protest the sexual assault of Kuki women in Manipur, in Prayagraj, on Friday, 21 July.
Srinagar: Women cadre of the Congress party raise their voices to end the sexual violence against Manipuri women, in Srinagar, on Monday, 24 July.
Guwahati: Police detain members of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest over the sexual violence against women in Manipur, outside the Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati, on Friday, 21 July.
Madurai: Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) raise slogans during a protest against the central government over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Madurai, on Friday, 21 July.
Imphal: Women stage a protest over sexual violence against women in Manipur, in Imphal, Friday, 21 July.
Churachandpur: Members of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), on Thursday, 20 June, take out a protest rally against the incident of Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a Meitei mob on 4 May.
Patna: Students take part in a candlelight protest in Patna, on Thursday, 20 July.
New Delhi: Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza and other leaders raise slogans during a protest against the Manipur violence in New Delhi, on 20 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)