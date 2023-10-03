TMC Leaders Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra Detained On Day 2 of Delhi Protest

Claims-counterclaims: Meanwhile, Jyoti said that she had given the TMC an appointment to meet in the evening, but left her office when they did not turn up even two hours after the pre-decided time.

"Today I left the office at 08:30 while waiting for the Trinamool MPs. According to my information, the delegation of Trinamool MPs and Bengal ministers had taken an appointment in the office at 06:00," the minister took to X to say.

However, Moitra countered Jyoti's claims, alleging that TMC leaders were made to wait for three hours, and even after that she did not meet them.

"Sorry @SadhviNiranjan you are a lying so and so (and I am being polite). You gave our delegation an appointment . You vetted all names, checked each one off before allowing us to enter, made us wait 3 hrs & then ran away via the back door," Moitra said on X shortly after her detention.