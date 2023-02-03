Kerala Govt May Consider Strict Amendments to Dowry Act: Why Is This Important?

Speaking to The Quint, Indira Raveendran, an advocate and member of the Kerala Women's Commission, said that the proposal suggests changes not only to Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, but also the state's rules governing marriage registration.

The proposed amendments to the Act include:

1. The value of gifts given to the bride by her parents must be below Rs 1 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold. Other gift items should be valued under Rs 25,000.

2. Gifts given by relatives should also be valued under Rs 25,000.

3. The bride has the sole ownership of the gifts given to her.