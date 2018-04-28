Jessica Lall Case: Murder, a Media Campaign, Justice & Forgiveness

With witnesses turning hostile, crucial evidences being tampered with and allegations being made of police colluding with the accused, the case grew murkier with every passing day.

Bollywood actor Shayan Munshi, the complainant of the case and a primary witness of prosecution in the case, turned hostile in the trial court in 2001.

The police lodged the FIR in the case on the basis of Munshi's statements, who was at the bar when Lall was shot. He later retracted his version in court and said the complaint was recorded in Hindi even though he didn't understand the language.

In fact, Munshi was the one who introduced the two-gun theory during his deposition, which had ultimately become the primary defence of the convicts. He had said that there were two persons at the spot and that the two shots were fired from separate weapons.

The two cartridges that were recovered from the spot were then sent for ballistic examination. Prem Kumar Manocha, the Deputy Director of State Forensic Laboratory, Rajasthan had said a conclusive opinion could not given until the firearm was available for testing. However, during trial, he changed his stand and deposed that inspection of the two cartridges revealed that they were were not fired from the same firearm.

After Munshi, the other witnesses began turning hostile in court in May 2001 – from Shiv Das, an electrician at Qutub Colonnade to Karan Rajput, a third key eye witness.

In May, 2013, the Delhi High Court ordered perjury proceedings of Munshi and PS Manocha and absolved 17 other witnesses of the charge.