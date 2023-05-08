FM Radios to Pay Music Royalties to Creators Now: Here's All You Need to Know

Now, every time you hear a song on the radio, the FM broadcaster will have to pay royalties to the creators of the music.

The Bombay High Court recently upheld the rights of the Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a music copyright society, to acquire royalties from private FM radio broadcasters.

What does it mean for the FM radio industry? What are radio royalties? And what makes it a landmark decision for the music creators? Here's a breakdown: